Heckler charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A heckler who clapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a campaign event has been arrested on an assault charge. The arrest stemmed from an altercation Sunday while Rudy Giuliani was at a Staten Island supermarket campaigning for son Andrew Giuliani. Video obtained by the New York Post shows a man touching Giuliani with an open palm. Giuliani says it felt like “a boulder” hit him. The man was arraigned Monday on charges including assault. The Legal Aid Society says in a statement that the man merely patted Giuliani and that Giuliani was not injured.