Greece: Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have detained a 59-year-old Serbian man wanted in Croatia for alleged war crimes committed in 1991, during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia. Authorities said the man, who has not been named, was detained Monday after crossing the border from North Macedonia, on route to a holiday resort in northern Greece with his wife and daughter. The man, who has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of participating in actions that led to the death of civilians in the Croatian towns of Vocin and Hum.