Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in Epstein sex abuse case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Tuesday morning’s sentencing hearing in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Maxwell, denies abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked the judge to sentence her to no more than five years imprisonment. Prosecutors say she deserves at least 30 years behind bars.