Democrats Bruce, Matthews vie to face South Carolina’s Scott

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two women are in a Democratic primary runoff to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who said this will be his last term if he is reelected. Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews finished first and second in a June 14 Democratic primary that was fairly evenly divided among the three contenders, all Black women. The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Scott. The rising GOP star and sole Black Republican in the Senate has raised $44 million for his reelection in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide since 2006. Bruce and Matthews have raised a combined $131,000.