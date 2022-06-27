Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework

By BARRY HATTON and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Biden administration is stepping up efforts to combat illegal fishing by China and ordering federal agencies to better coordinate amongst themselves in a bid to promote sustainable exploitation of the world’s oceans. The White House released its first ever National Security memo on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing Monday to coincide with the start of a United Nations Ocean Conference in Portugal. Nearly 11% of total U.S. seafood imports in 2019 worth $2.4 billion were from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.