UN oceans conference eyes steps toward high seas agreement

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The United Nations is holding a conference it is hoping will bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world’s oceans. The five-day U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal has drawn senior officials and scientists from more than 120 countries. Also present are activists dismayed by the failure to come up with international rules that might ensure ocean sustainability. No comprehensive legal framework covers the high seas. Oceans cover some 70% of the earth’s surface and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people. The U.N. says oceans face a “severe” threat from global warming, pollution, acidification and other problems.