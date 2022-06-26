No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they’ve proven much more. They’ve revealed a storyteller’s eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development. The Republican House leadership’s decision to walk away from the examination into former President Donald Trump’s effort to stay in office essentially allowed the committee to structure it the way it wanted. The committee has kept a tight grip on the message, and the myriad ways that it is delivered after the hearings are concluded each day.