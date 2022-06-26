NLRB’s top prosecutor seeks big changes, faces uphill battle

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

As workers at major companies increasingly move to unionize, the political environment for labor couldn’t be more ripe. Perhaps nowhere is that more accurate than at the National Labor Relations Board. The agency’s top prosecutor, Jennifer Abruzzo, is seeking to overturn prior precedents and revive decades-old labor policies that supporters say would make it easier for workers to form a union. To get her wish, Abruzzo must have buy-in from the five-member board, whose Democratic majority is expected to be sympathetic to her proposed changes. But any such shifts in how the agency enforces labor law is likely to be reversed under a Republican administration and met with fierce resistance from employers in federal court.