Newspaper: Oklahoma gun deaths rose as firearms access grew

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gun deaths in Oklahoma have increased since a “permitless carry” law allowing people over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or training went into effect in 2019, according to a newspaper’s review of data. The Oklahoman analyzed state medical examiner data. It found that Oklahoma has recorded some of its deadliest months in history since the law took effect. In the decade before “permitless carry,” only 10 months had 70 or more firearm deaths. From November 2019 until January, there were 10 months with more than 70 gun-related deaths. Following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and in Tulsa, Republican leaders in Oklahoma haven’t shown interest in any gun control measures.