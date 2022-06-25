Israel fires at Palestinian stone throwers, teen said killed

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say a 16-year-old youth has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says soldiers opened fire after a group of Palestinians threw rocks along a main highway near the city of Ramallah. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa says the boy was wounded by Israeli gunfire and then taken away by Israeli troops. It says the boy died in Israeli custody. The West Bank has experienced an uptick in violence in recent months.