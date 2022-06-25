Iraqi PM to head to Saudi Arabia, Iran for new dialogue

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker prime minister is set to fly to Saudi Arabia, followed by Iran, carrying a new initiative aimed at renewing talks between the two regional arch foes. That’s according to an official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge the information to the press. The official says Mustafa al-Kadhimi was scheduled to travel to Riyadh later in the day Saturday for meetings with Saudi officials. He will then travel to Tehran on Sunday. Al-Kadhimi’s visit seeks to open new avenues that would reactivate Baghdad-mediated dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the official, who is privy to the Iran-Saudi dialogue track.