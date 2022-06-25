Alaska Supreme Court ruling keeps Sweeney off House ballot

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Presss

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling that will keep Republican Tara Sweeney off the ballot for the August special election in Alaska’s U.S. House race. In a brief written order Saturday, the high court said it affirmed the decision of the Alaska Superior Court, which upheld the Alaska Division of Elections director’s decision to not advance Sweeney. She was the fifth place finisher in the June 11 special primary, and was not advanced to the final four after the third place finisher suddenly dropped out. The high court did not elaborate on its decision but said a full opinion will follow at a later date.