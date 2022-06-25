8 bodies found, may be kidnapped workers from Mexican resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight bodies have been found on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, and they appear to be those of eight men apparently kidnapped from a resort on the Caribbean coast. Prosecutors in the state of Yucatan said Saturday the bodies were probably those of men reported kidnapped in the laid-back Caribbean beach town of Xcalak. Xcalak is located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, near Belize. So far it had largely been spared the violence that has afflicted other beach towns Quintana Roo state. At least seven men, and possibly eight, had been reported abducted Friday from a ranch in Xcalak.