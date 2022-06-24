Woman who had miscarriage in Malta taken to Spain to abort

By FRANCISCO UBILLA

Associated Press

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — A pregnant American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta is receiving treatment in a hospital on the Spanish island of Mallorca because Maltese law prohibits abortion. Jay Weeldreyer said Friday that doctors in Palma de Mallorca were preparing his partner, Andrea Prudente, for a procedure to remove the remaining fetal tissue because she was at risk of a life-threatening infection. A medical evacuation flight transported the Washington state couple to Mallorca late Thursday. Weeldreyer says they went to Malta for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Prudente started bleeding and they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds, where there is no good choice,” he said.