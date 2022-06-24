Qatar’s emir in Cairo for 1st time since Arab spat resolved

CAIRO (AP) — Qatar’s emir has arrived in Cairo, his first visit to the country following years of frayed ties and a boycott of Doha by four Arab states, including Egypt. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was greeted at the airport on Friday by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a courtesy only granted to leaders of heavyweight allies. Local media reports say the two are to discuss key regional issues on Saturday, ahead of President Joe Biden’s anticipated trip to the Middle East next month, and ways to further improve bilateral diplomatic and economic relations. The emir’s visit came less than two months after his government announced that it would invest $5 billion in Egypt.