Protesters in Ecuador attack military, police convoy

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador are accusing protesters of attacking a military and police convoy, seriously injuring 17 soldiers and burning three trucks near the country’s capital. Army Gen. Edwin Adatty says protesters shot rifles and fireworks during Thursday’s attack. The convoy had been trying to free private vehicles and food-carrying trucks that had been blocked by protesters. The demonstrations are part of a national strike that the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities began June 14 to demand that cheaper gasoline, price controls for agricultural products and a larger budget for education. The confederation on Thursday said a demonstrator died of pellet wounds while protesting near the National Assembly.