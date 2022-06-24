Monkeypox outbreak continuing to grow across Britain

LONDON (AP) — British officials said the monkeypox outbreak U.K. is continuing to grow across the country mainly among men who are gay or bisexual or other men who have sex with men. They urged those with new or multiple sex partners to be vigilant for the symptoms of monkeypox. Britain’s Health Security Agency said Friday that their data show monkeypox is spreading in “defined sexual networks of gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.” Officials said there were no signs suggesting sustained spread beyond those populations.