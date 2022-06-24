Moderna COVID-19 shots now an option for older kids in US

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens. This group has been able to get shots made by Pfizer since last year. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart. Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.