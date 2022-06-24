Dutch government to rein in flights at Schiphol Airport

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Dutch government plans to cut the maximum number of flights allowed each year at the country’s busiest aviation hub, Schiphol Airport, in an attempt to reduce noise and air pollution. Friday’s decision is expected to take effect late next year. It will cut the number of flights allowed from around 500,000 to 440,000 is a further blow to the air port. There has been chaos in recent weeks amid security staff shortages with hours-long lines of passengers waiting to board flights. Schiphol is on the outskirts of Amsterdam and has been growing for years. The airport has become a busy European hub and a significant driver of economic growth in the Netherlands.