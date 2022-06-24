Donors pledge $160 million, Palestinian refugees need more

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donors have pledged about $160 million for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees. But its chief said Friday it still needs over $100 million to support education for more than half a million children and provide primary health care for close to 2 million people and emergency cash assistance to the poorest refugees. Philippe Lazzarini said the pledges when turned into cash will enable the U.N. Relief and Works Agency to run its operations through September, but “I do not know if we will get the necessary cash to allow us to pay the salaries after the month of September.”