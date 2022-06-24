Detroit police discover body of 3-year-old boy in freezer

DETROIT (AP) — Police say officers found the body of a 3-year-old boy inside a freezer in a Detroit home. Officers were conducting a welfare check Friday morning at a westside home when they discovered the body. It is not yet clear how long the body was in the freezer. A 30-year-old old woman has been arrested. Police have not provided details about the relationship between the woman and the child, their names or other information. In a brief statement, Chief James White said he will provide an update later Friday.