Couple sues Boston hospital over loss of baby’s body

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston’s most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant’s body. The lawsuit filed Thursday says that baby Everleigh’s body was inadvertently thrown away by a Brigham and Women’s Hospital employee in August 2020 along with soiled linens from the hospital’s morgue. A lawyer for the couple says it was like losing their baby all over again. The negligence and emotional distress suit seeks more than $1.3 million. The hospital’s chief medical officer said in a statement that he sympathizes with the family.