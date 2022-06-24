China’s Xi to visit Hong Kong for handover anniversary

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s 1997 return to China. It will mark his first trip outside the country’s mainland since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years ago. The trip was announced by the official Xinhua News Agency on Saturday. It gave no indication how long Xi would stay in Hong Kong or other details. Xinhua said Xi also will attend the inaugural meeting of the territory’s newly installed government. Whether Xi would visit Hong Kong at all for the anniversary had been in doubt due to the territory’s struggle to control a surge in infections this year.