Charges dropped for Black man stunned by cop in traffic stop

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Black DoorDash driver no longer faces charges in a traffic stop for speeding in which a police officer shot him with a stun gun. The exchange involving Delane Gordon and Collegedale Officer Evan Driskill was largely made public by a video Gordon recorded on his cellphone, as he declined to leave his car and requested a police supervisor. The Collegedale Police Department last month cleared the white officer of wrongdoing in the encounter and sharply criticized prosecutors for their handling of the case. Gordon’s attorney, Ryan Wheeler, said last month that the only investigation that matters was the one by the district attorney’s office that cleared Gordon.