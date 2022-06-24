Auschwitz Museum says it’s a target of Russian propaganda

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum alleges it was the target of “primitive” propaganda spread by Russian state agencies on social media. The museum said Friday that social media posts falsely claim to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the memorial at the former site of the Auschwitz death camp site. “Russia and Russians,” the stickers appearing in fake images say, “the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B.” That’s a reference to the gas the Germans used in the mass murder of Jews and others at the camp during World War II. The images were tweeted by official Russian sites, including the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna and retweeted by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.