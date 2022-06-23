Trans people can correct sex on North Carolina birth records
By TOM FOREMAN Jr.
Associated Press
Transgender people born in North Carolina may now correct the sex designation on their birth certificate without undergoing surgery after a consent judgment issued by a federal court. New York-based Lambda Legal announced the judgment Thursday. North Carolina’s requirement that transgender people undergo sex reassignment surgery as part of establishing their identity was at the center of a lawsuit filed in U.S. Middle District Court in North Carolina last November by three law firms on behalf of an adult and two minors.