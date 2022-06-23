Sheriff: 2 divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was unresponsive. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet down into the cave. They were identified as 52-year-old Todd Richard McKenna and 63-year-old Stephen Roderick Gambrell. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the deaths. The cave is in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park, which is north of the Tampa Bay area along the Gulf Coast.