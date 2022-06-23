Pair face fines after taking raccoon into pet store

ATTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York man and woman face fines of $500 each after they took a raccoon to a pet store to shop for food and a store worker ratted them out. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says a man and woman from Attica in western New York brought a raccoon to a pet store for food and supplies earlier this month. After a store employee contacted authorities, a DEC officer located the couple and persuaded them to turn the raccoon over. They were each charged with unlawfully possessing a wild animal, which is subject to $500 fine.