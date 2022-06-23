Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems. U.S. officials say the new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies send Ukraine longer-range systems that they believe will allow forces to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.