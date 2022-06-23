Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:34 AM

Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

KION

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems. U.S. officials say the new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies send Ukraine longer-range systems that they believe will allow forces to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content