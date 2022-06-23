NY leaders vow new gun limits after Supreme Court ruling

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, New York’s leaders boasted that its strict limits on handgun ownership made it one of America’s safest places, a claim backed by statistics showing the state consistently had among the nation’s lowest death rates from firearms. Now, state lawmakers are trying to preserve as many restrictions as they can in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision striking down key portions of the state’s gun-licensing law. Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed Thursday to call the Legislature back for a special session to pass new rules, including a law specifying “sensitive locations” where people cannot carry concealed weapons.