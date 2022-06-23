Nursing director admits lying about fake vaccination cards

By JAMES POLLARD

Associated Press/Report for America

A former nursing director has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Authorities say they got a complaint last September that Tammy Huston McDonald filled out cards last summer for people she knew were not vaccinated. Federal agents then confronted the Columbia, South Carolina, nurse in October and said she falsely claimed that she had never given anyone a fake vaccination card. Now she faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis says that as a registered nurse, she knew better and owed more to her community.