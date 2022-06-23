John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After more than six decades of making bicycles soar, sending swimmers panicking and other spellbinding close encounters, John Williams is putting the final notes on what may be his last film score. In an interview with The Associated Press, Williams says the fifth “Indiana Jones” film will probably be his last film. The 90-year-old composer is instead devoting most of his time to writing concert pieces, including a piano concerto. Still, Williams says he doesn’t want to “categorically eliminate any activity” — even biking. The Kennedy Center and Tanglewood are planning celebrations this summer in honor of Williams’ 90th birthday.