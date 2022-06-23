Hong Kongers reflect on Taiwan, an imperfect exile

By JOHNSON LAI and HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Coming to Taiwan was a logical step for Lam Wing-kee, a Hong Kong bookstore owner who was held by police in China for five months for selling sensitive books about the Communist Party. An island just 400 miles from Hong Kong, Taiwan is close not just geographically but also linguistically and culturally. It offered the freedoms that many Hong Kongers were used to and saw disappearing in their hometown since Beijing launched a crackdown on pro-democracy activists. While Taiwan has seemed an ideal hub, many Hong Kongers struggle trying to navigate the immigration system and suspicion by the self-ruled island’s authorities who worry about a constant threat from mainland China. Some have gotten their residency permits but others went on to the U.K. and Canada.