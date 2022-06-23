Family sues Bowling Green State University over hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — The family of a student who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging a fraternity has sued Bowling Green State University. The complaint filed Thursday in the Ohio Court of Claims by Stone Foltz’s family alleges the school knew about but didn’t stop hazing in Greek life there and should be held responsible. The university called his death a tragedy but said the suit is meritless. The family’s complaint seeks compensatory damages and references a desire for more proactive measures to stop hazing on campuses. Foltz’s death already led to criminal convictions for fraternity members, changes at BGSU and tougher penalties for hazing in Ohio.