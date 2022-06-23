Chelsea Manning memoir to be published in October

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Chelsea Manning will come out this fall. The book is titled “README.txt,” and it’s scheduled for release Oct. 18. Manning’s book was first announced in 2019 but did not have a title or release date. The former intelligence analyst served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence in 2017. Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced the title and release date.