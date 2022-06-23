Argentina, Paraguay probe grounded 747 for terrorism ties

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities in Argentina and Paraguay are trying to shine light on the jumbo-jet sized mystery surrounding a cargo plane with Iranian and Venezuelan crew that has been grounded outside Buenos Aires more than two weeks. Prosecutors in the two South American countries have launched investigations to figure out whether the crew of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians have any ties to international terrorism or other illicit activity. The prosecutor leading the case in Argentina is focusing her inquiries on the Iranian pilot and his possible ties to international terrorism.