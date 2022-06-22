Tribal woman likely to be India’s next ceremonial president

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman representing India’s poor tribal community is likely to be the next president. India’s presidency is a ceremonial post. The governing Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday picked up 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. Her election is a formality with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in a strong position to galvanize votes for her among lawmakers. A divided opposition named 84-year-old Yashwant Sinha, a BJP rebel, to challenge Murmu in the July 18 election. Sinha had served as the country’s finance minister during the previous BJP government. He quit the party following a divergence with Modi on economic issues. Murmu had served as the governor of Jharkhand state in eastern India.