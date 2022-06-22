Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison plays with ‘darkness and fun’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sophie Allison’s band Soccer Mommy is back with a third album, a wonderfully varied mix, from the industrial harshness of “Unholy Affliction” to the eerie “Following Eyes” to the airy “With U.” As the title suggests, “Sometimes, Forever,” is a push-and-pull of light and dark, happiness and sadness, both jumping from song to song but also within songs. She leaned into ’80s goth pop, like The Cure, The Smiths, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Siouxsie and the Banshees. Allison, one of Gen Z’s brightest voices, says she wanted to “play with both darkness and fun.”