Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A federal judge has agreed to postpone a trial for the former leader of the Proud Boys and other members of the far-right extremist group charged with attacking the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed Wednesday to move the start of a trial from Aug. 8 to Dec. 12 for former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other men charged with seditious conspiracy. Defense attorneys for several of the men argued that their clients couldn’t get a fair trial by an impartial jury so soon after televised hearings by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.