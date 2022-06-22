N. Korea’s talks of new army duties suggest nuke deployment

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media say the country has discussed assigning additional operational duties of its front-line military units at a key military meeting. That suggested the country may want to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting rival South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. During a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party this week, state media said Thursday leader Kim Jong Un and others discussed “the work of additionally confirming the operation duties of the frontline units of the Korean People’s Army.” South Korea recently said North Korea has finished preparation for its first nuclear test in five years.