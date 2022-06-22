Maradona’s medical personnel to face homicide trial

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentinian judge has ruled that eight medical personnel involved in the care of soccer star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence. Brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among those expected to stand trial for homicide. The trial is not expected to begin until the end of 2023 or early 2024. The defendants are accused of failing to take proper care of Maradona when he was recovering from surgery, which led to his death. Maradona died at the age of 60 on Nov. 25, 2020 due to cardio-respiratory arrest as he recovered at a house outside Buenos Aires.