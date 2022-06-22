Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard from election workers and state officials on Tuesday as it described former President Donald Trump’s pressure on states to overturn his 2020 election defeat. On Thursday, they will hear from former Justice Department officials who resisted Trump’s entreaties to declare the election “corrupt.” The committee’s fourth and fifth hearings are part of the panel’s effort to show how Trump’s pressure eventually shifted to Congress, and how his false declarations of widespread fraud in the election led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters violently broke into the Capitol.