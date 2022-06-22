France’s Macron offers to compromise after parliament loss

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is proposing to “legislate in a different way” based on compromises between diverse political forces. His national televised address Wednesday came three days after he suffered a major political blow when his party lost its parliamentary majority. Macron held for two days back-to-back meetings with the leaders of rival parties, in an effort to show he is open to dialogue. But those rivals appeared determined to remain in opposition to Macron and not keen to cooperate with him. He said “we must collectively learn to govern and legislate in a different way,” offering to “build some new compromises with the political movements composing the new assembly.”