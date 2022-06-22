Dutch farmers clog roads on way to anti-government protest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of farmers are driving their tractors along roads and highways across the Netherlands, heading for a mass protest against the Dutch government’s plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia. The national infrastructure authority urged motorists to delay travel Wednesday as slow-moving convoys of tractors snarled roads heading toward the central Netherlands, where a farmer in the agricultural village of Stroe was hosting the protest expected to draw thousands of farmers. Calling it an “unavoidable transition,” the government earlier this month mandated reductions in emissions of up to 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as high as 95% in other places.