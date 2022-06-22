Burkina Faso to create military zones to fight jihadi rebels

By ARSENE KABORE and SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s ruling junta says it will create two military zones where civilians must vacate their homes to allow the army to battle jihadi rebels without any hindrances. A statement by the military’s National Operations Command said the two zones will be established in the country’s hard-hit East and Sahel regions and the ministry of defense will form a new brigade to unite all security forces. The move is the latest attempt by Burkina Faso’s military junta to secure the West African country amid escalating attacks by jihadi rebels linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. In January, mutinous soldiers ousted the democratically elected president, saying they could do a better job at securing the nation.