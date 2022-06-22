Broadway’s ‘MJ’ gets a box office bump after the Tony Awards

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “MJ,” the hit-filled Broadway musical about the King of Pop, got a huge bump at the box office after nabbing four Tony Awards and getting valuable exposure in front of millions during its electric telecast performance. The Michael Jackson show may have lost the best new musical crown to “A Strange Loop,” but it won the best actor in a musical trophy for Myles Frost and pulled in $1,661,000 during the week after the Tonys. That was the biggest box office jump last week on Broadway and a new high for the show. “MJ” plans a national tour kicking off in Chicago in July 2023.