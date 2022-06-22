Appeals court upholds Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel. The full 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a decision last year by a three-judge panel of the court that found the requirement to be unconstitutional. The Arkansas Times newspaper had sued to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20% if they don’t sign the pledge. The court ruled that the requirement does not violate the First Amendment. The Times said a college refused to contract for advertising unless the newspaper signed the pledge.