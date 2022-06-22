Afghan aid auditor accuses State, USAID of withholding info

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent watchdog for U.S. assistance to Afghanistan is accusing the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development of illegally withholding information about the American withdrawal from the country. The dispute seems to stem from what the Biden administration believes was an overly critical report from the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction about last summer’s pullout. The special inspector says the State Department and USAID ae refusing to cooperate with his staff. The allegations were made in separate letters to lawmakers, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power. The State Department isn’t denying it had cut off cooperation with the watchdog, but complains that the last report was unfairly negative.