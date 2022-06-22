17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013 has been sentenced to the same 17-year prison term he initially received. Ted Wafer was back in court Wednesday after the Michigan Supreme Court threw out his involuntary manslaughter conviction. Wafer was also convicted of murder in the death of Renisha McBride. The court said he couldn’t be punished twice for one homicide. Judge Dana Hathaway says the prison sentence won’t change: 15 years for second-degree murder, plus two years for using a gun during a crime. The judge says the sentence still is within the scoring guidelines. Wafer says he remains “terribly sorry” for killing McBride.