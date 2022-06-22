1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the presidential election results. The officials are also expected to testify about a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks. The hearing on Thursday will bring focus to a memorably turbulent stretch at the department as Trump sought to bend to his will a law enforcement agency that has long cherished its independence. The testimony aims to show how Trump tried to leverage the authorities of federal executive branch agencies in pursuing his false claims of election fraud.